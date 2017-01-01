Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
3 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 tablespoon)
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Skip the store-bought sugared nuts and make your own sweet-meets-salty treat at home. This snack recipe takes less than ten minutes from start to finish.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/8 teaspoon curry powder (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt (such as Maldon)
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1/2 pound blanched Marcona almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 100
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 78mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2

Warm the honey over low heat until it bubbles, about 30 seconds.

Step 3

Add cinnamon, cardamom, and curry, if using; stir. While the honey mixture is bubbling, add the butter. Stir until mixed, about 1 minute.

Step 4

Add almonds to the pan and stir quickly to coat with honey mixture.

Step 5

Let almonds cool completely on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.

