- Calories per serving 100
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 78mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds
Photo: Sang An
Skip the store-bought sugared nuts and make your own sweet-meets-salty treat at home. This snack recipe takes less than ten minutes from start to finish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.
Step 2
Warm the honey over low heat until it bubbles, about 30 seconds.
Step 3
Add cinnamon, cardamom, and curry, if using; stir. While the honey mixture is bubbling, add the butter. Stir until mixed, about 1 minute.
Step 4
Add almonds to the pan and stir quickly to coat with honey mixture.
Step 5
Let almonds cool completely on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.