Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 Warm the honey over low heat until it bubbles, about 30 seconds.

Step 3 Add cinnamon, cardamom, and curry, if using; stir. While the honey mixture is bubbling, add the butter. Stir until mixed, about 1 minute.

Step 4 Add almonds to the pan and stir quickly to coat with honey mixture.