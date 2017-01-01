Red Onion Jam and Gorgonzola Tartlets

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 3 tartlets)
Jamie Harder, MA, RD
March 2016

Look no further for the perfect pick-up appetizer thanks to the bold flavor of red onion jam and gorgonzola in these tartlets.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 chopped red onions (about 4 cups)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 packages mini phyllo shells (15 shells each, such as Athens)
  • 5 tablespoons crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 58mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat, 20 minutes. Stir in next 6 ingredients. Bring to boil; reduce to simmer. Cook 5 minutes, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Cool.

Step 3

Place phyllo shells on pan; spoon 1/2 teaspoon Gorgonzola into each. Top with 1 teaspoon jam. Bake 10 minutes and serve.

