Baked Brie With Cran-Apple Chutney

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
3 Mins
Cook Time
23 Mins
Yield
Makes 32 servings (serving size: 1 slice bread, 1/2 ounce brie and chutney)
Jamie Harder, MA, RD
March 2016

If you need a quick holiday appetizer, pair sliced French bread with baked Brie cheese and apple-cranberry chutney for an out-of-this-world flavor combination.

Ingredients

  • 32 (1/4-inch-thick) slices French bread
  • 1 pound Brie cheese
  • 1/2 cup prepared apple-cranberry chutney

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 57
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 95mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Arrange bread slices evenly on a baking sheet. Bake just until toasted, 5 minutes. Remove from oven, reduce heat to 350°.

Step 2

Place Brie in center of pie plate; pour chutney on top. Bake 23 minutes, until soft. Remove to cake stand. Serve with bread.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up