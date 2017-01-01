- Calories per serving 57
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 95mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Baked Brie With Cran-Apple Chutney
Photo: Sang An
If you need a quick holiday appetizer, pair sliced French bread with baked Brie cheese and apple-cranberry chutney for an out-of-this-world flavor combination.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Arrange bread slices evenly on a baking sheet. Bake just until toasted, 5 minutes. Remove from oven, reduce heat to 350°.
Step 2
Place Brie in center of pie plate; pour chutney on top. Bake 23 minutes, until soft. Remove to cake stand. Serve with bread.