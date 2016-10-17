Sparkling Greyhound

This refreshing holiday drink is low in sugar, thanks to its simple combination of bubbly club soda and fresh citrus. The grapefruit juice adds a hint of sweetness, while the club soda gives the cocktail some texture. Mix that together with some vodka and you've got a low calorie holiday drink.

This recipe uses vitamin-rich grapefruit to create a cocktail high in flavor and low in calories—only 87 per serving! The small grapefruit wedge on each glass serves not only as a garnish, but also as a healthy little bite to enjoy while sipping on the cocktail Grapefruit is loaded with water, and may help speed weight loss because it's high in nutrients while containing few calories. It can help you reduce hunger, lower "bad" LDL cholesterol, and boost your fiber intake as well.

The best part? This recipe requires hardly any time or ingredients to prepare, so it's perfect to serve at a holiday party for a low-sugar, low-calorie drink option.

Watch the video for a demonstration on how to make this healthy cocktail.