Morning Sundials

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 8 servings
Sarabeth Levine
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes. This recipe can be prepped the night before. Just cut the grapefruit sections into one bowl and the orange sections into another. Cover both with plastic wrap, and store in the refrigerator overnight.

Ingredients

  • 5 pink grapefruit
  • 5 oranges
  • 1 (17.6-ounce) carton plain, fat-free Greek-style yogurt
  • 1/4 cup low-fat granola

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 46mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a sharp knife, completely remove the outer skin and white pith of the grapefruit. Hold the grapefruit over a bowl, and cut out the sections, letting them fall into the bowl. Cut the orange sections into a separate bowl.

Step 2

On each of 8 (8-inch) dessert plates, arrange 6 grapefruit sections and 6 orange sections in an alternating pattern around plate.

Step 3

Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt onto the center of each grapefruit-orange arrangement, and sprinkle each with 1/2 tablespoon granola. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up