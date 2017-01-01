Goldilox Scrambled Eggs

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 8 servings
Sarabeth Levine
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Cut the cream cheese while chilled, and let stand at room temperature about 15 minutes before using.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon butter
  • 2 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 4 ounces Nova Scotia salmon, cut into thin strips
  • 4 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted and sliced in half
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 220mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 488mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, using a stick blender or whisk, beat the eggs until completely combined. Add the salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a nonstick medium skillet, heat the butter over medium heat just until very hot. Add the eggs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until set around the edges. Using a heatproof rubber spatula, fold the eggs over on themselves. Repeat folding. Continue cooking until the eggs are set into soft, moist curds, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese and salmon to eggs and fold until cream cheese is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Serve a scoop of eggs (about 1/2 cup) over 1/2 slice of toast. Sprinkle with chopped chives.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up