- Calories per serving 145
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 220mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 488mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Goldilox Scrambled Eggs
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Cut the cream cheese while chilled, and let stand at room temperature about 15 minutes before using.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, using a stick blender or whisk, beat the eggs until completely combined. Add the salt and pepper.
In a nonstick medium skillet, heat the butter over medium heat just until very hot. Add the eggs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until set around the edges. Using a heatproof rubber spatula, fold the eggs over on themselves. Repeat folding. Continue cooking until the eggs are set into soft, moist curds, about 10 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Add cream cheese and salmon to eggs and fold until cream cheese is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Serve a scoop of eggs (about 1/2 cup) over 1/2 slice of toast. Sprinkle with chopped chives.