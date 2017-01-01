- Calories per serving 244
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 58mg
- Calcium per serving 157mg
Parisian Hot Chocolate
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This European-style hot chocolate is so rich, you only need a little. The kids will go crazy for it.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In top part of a double boiler, mix milk, chocolate, cocoa, and sugar. Place over simmering water and cook, stirring occasionally with a whisk, until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth and hot, about 20 minutes. (Don't have a double boiler? Heat chocolate mixture in a small saucepan over a larger pan of boiling water.) Stir in cream and heat through.
Step 2
Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream and the chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve while warm.
Step 3
Variation: Make Mocha Chocolate à la Paris by substituting hot, strong-brewed coffee for whipping cream.