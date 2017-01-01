Parisian Hot Chocolate

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Sarabeth Levine
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This European-style hot chocolate is so rich, you only need a little. The kids will go crazy for it.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 quart 1% low-fat milk
  • 6 ounces high quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Dutch process cocoa
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup whipping cream
  • Whipped cream, for serving, optional
  • Grated bittersweet chocolate, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 244
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 58mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In top part of a double boiler, mix milk, chocolate, cocoa, and sugar. Place over simmering water and cook, stirring occasionally with a whisk, until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth and hot, about 20 minutes. (Don't have a double boiler? Heat chocolate mixture in a small saucepan over a larger pan of boiling water.) Stir in cream and heat through.

Step 2

Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream and the chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve while warm.

Step 3

Variation: Make Mocha Chocolate à la Paris by substituting hot, strong-brewed coffee for whipping cream.

