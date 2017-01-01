Four Flowers Mimosa

How to Make It

Step 1 Remove the skin from the pineapple. Cut it lengthwise into quarters. Cut off the thick core from each quarter. Slice 2 of the pineapple quarters lengthwise into long spears; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2 Chop the remaining pineapple quarters into chunks. In a food processor, puree the pineapple with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Pour into a large pitcher.

Step 3 Using the processor, puree the bananas with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Stir into the pitcher. Add the remaining orange juice, maple syrup, grenadine, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.