- Calories per serving 177
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Four Flowers Mimosa
Prep: 12 minutes. Make the juice the night before, cover, and store in the fridge. Be sure to give it a stir before adding the sparkling wine.
How to Make It
Remove the skin from the pineapple. Cut it lengthwise into quarters. Cut off the thick core from each quarter. Slice 2 of the pineapple quarters lengthwise into long spears; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Chop the remaining pineapple quarters into chunks. In a food processor, puree the pineapple with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Pour into a large pitcher.
Using the processor, puree the bananas with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Stir into the pitcher. Add the remaining orange juice, maple syrup, grenadine, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.
In each of 12 tall glasses, pour 1/2 cup juice and 1/2 cup sparkling wine. Garnish each with a pineapple spear.