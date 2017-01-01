- Calories per serving 434
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 835mg
- Calcium per serving 372mg
Mojo Turkey Tacos
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
A little spice and fresh ingredients go a long way to make taco night more exciting. This recipe will really get your mojo going by using turkey instead of chicken.
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a whisk, mix first 7 ingredients (through sour cream) in a small bowl. Toss with turkey. Set aside.
Step 2
Heat the tortillas according to package directions.
Step 3
Spoon 1/4 cup of the turkey mixture onto each tortilla. Then top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons drained and rinsed black beans, 1 tablespoon bottled salsa, 2 tablespoons shredded iceberg lettuce, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, and 1 tablespoon diced peeled avocado.
Step 4
Fold tortilla around taco mixture and serve.