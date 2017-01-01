Mojo Turkey Tacos

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Prep Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

A little spice and fresh ingredients go a long way to make taco night more exciting. This recipe will really get your mojo going by using turkey instead of chicken.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon hot chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream
  • 2 cups (about 12 ounces) cooked, coarsely chopped turkey breast
  • 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans
  • 1/2 cup bottled salsa
  • 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1/2 cup preshredded reduced-fat 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese
  • 1/2 cup diced peeled avocado

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 434
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 835mg
  • Calcium per serving 372mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a whisk, mix first 7 ingredients (through sour cream) in a small bowl. Toss with turkey. Set aside.

Step 2

Heat the tortillas according to package directions.

Step 3

Spoon 1/4 cup of the turkey mixture onto each tortilla. Then top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons drained and rinsed black beans, 1 tablespoon bottled salsa, 2 tablespoons shredded iceberg lettuce, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, and 1 tablespoon diced peeled avocado.

Step 4

Fold tortilla around taco mixture and serve.

