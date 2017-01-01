Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots

Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Yield
Makes about 12 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Maria Helm Sinskey
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. People typically turn up their noses at Brussels sprouts. But carrots, capers, and parsley take these to another level, flavorwise.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1 1/2 cups (1/4-inch) diagonally cut carrots
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup well-drained capers
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 86
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450º.

Step 2

Combine Brussels sprouts, carrots, and 3 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl, tossing to coat. Spread on large roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil and butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add capers; fry 3 minutes or until brown and crisp. With slotted spoon, transfer capers to paper towels to drain. Set aside.

Step 4

Combine Brussels sprout mixture and capers in medium bowl. Sprinkle with parsley, salt, and pepper; toss gently to mix.

