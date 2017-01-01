Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450º.

Step 2 Combine Brussels sprouts, carrots, and 3 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl, tossing to coat. Spread on large roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Step 3 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil and butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add capers; fry 3 minutes or until brown and crisp. With slotted spoon, transfer capers to paper towels to drain. Set aside.