Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Use a ricer to rice the potatoes into a large bowl. The potatoes may also be mashed with a large fork, but they might not be as smooth.

Step 4

Gradually add the hot milk and butter, then add the buttermilk until you get the consistency of thick mashed potatoes (you may not need to use all of the buttermilk). Season with salt to taste. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray, place the potatoes in the dish, and top with freshly chopped chives. Serve immediately, or rewarm in the oven before serving.