Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Maria Helm Sinskey
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes. You can get a head start on this sure-hit dish by cooking and refrigerating the potatoes a day before your meal.

Ingredients

  • 4 large Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, peeled and halved
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 122
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Boil potatoes and garlic cloves in lightly salted water until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and cover potatoes with a towel to keep warm.

Step 2

Bring the 1% milk and butter to a boil and cover to keep warm.

Step 3

Use a ricer to rice the potatoes into a large bowl. The potatoes may also be mashed with a large fork, but they might not be as smooth.

Step 4

Gradually add the hot milk and butter, then add the buttermilk until you get the consistency of thick mashed potatoes (you may not need to use all of the buttermilk). Season with salt to taste. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray, place the potatoes in the dish, and top with freshly chopped chives. Serve immediately, or rewarm in the oven before serving.

