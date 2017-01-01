Apple, Sage and Chestnut Stuffing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350º. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with 2 teaspoons olive oil.

Step 2 Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; sauté 5 minutes. Add apple, parsley, sage, thyme, and rosemary; sauté 3 minutes.

Step 3 Combine apple mixture, bread, and next 5 ingredients (through egg) in a large bowl. Add hot broth; stir well. (Mixture should be moist but not soaked.) Spoon into prepared baking dish. Dot with butter. Cover with foil.