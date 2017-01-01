Turkey Sandwich With Spicy Cranberry Spread

How to Make It

Step 1 Put cranberry sauce, mustard, and horseradish in a small bowl, and mix together with a whisk.

Step 2 Spread 2 tablespoons of the mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

Step 3 Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.

Step 4 Spread 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise on each of the remaining 4 slices of bread.