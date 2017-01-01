- Calories per serving 319
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 146mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Surprisingly Light Apple Pie
Prep: 35 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes, plus cooling time.
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, and salt. Add butter; pulse until large flakes form. Add shortening and pulse until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Sprinkle cold water over the mixture, about 2 tablespoons at a time, tossing with a fork to mix. Roll the pastry into 2 balls, one slightly larger than the other. Flatten into 3/4-inch thick disks on separate sheets of plastic wrap. Wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes.
Peel, core, and slice apples, enough to make 6 1/2 cups. Add 3 tablespoons sugar, honey, 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Toss well; set aside.
Preheat oven to 400º. Place larger half of chilled pastry on a 12-inch sheet of plastic wrap. Dust dough with flour and roll into a 12-inch circle with a floured rolling pin, then invert over a 9-inch pie pan. Peel off plastic and gently tuck pastry into pan, letting edge drape over sides. Lightly moisten upper edge of dough with a damp pastry brush. Transfer filling to pie shell. Roll other half of pastry into an 11-inch circle on plastic wrap. Invert over filling, then peel off plastic. Pinch edge to seal; trim excess.
Bake till golden. Create decorative edge on crust with fork. Slit top pastry for steam vents. Brush top of pie with milk and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar (try turbinado). Bake for 20 minutes on center oven rack, shielding edges of crust with foil. Reduce heat to 375º; continue baking until the pie is golden brown and juices bubble through at least one vent, another 30 minutes. Insert wooden skewer into pie; there should be no resistance. Transfer pie to cooling rack and cool at least 1 hour before serving.