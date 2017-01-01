Toasted Quinoa With Chiles and Corn

Step 1

Add the quinoa to a 2-quart saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and place the pan over high heat. Swirl the quinoa in the pan to toast it evenly. When the grains are fragrant and crackle, remove from heat. Add cumin, salt, and cocoa, then slowly add the broth (be careful; it might boil over). Put the pan over high heat, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.