Ginger-Infused Japanese Rice Pudding

Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Prep Time
35 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Ritsuko Yamaguchi
March 2016

This heavenly rice pudding recipe is a must-serve on cool days or afternoons when you simply must have a special treat.

Ingredients

  • Syrup:
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • Pudding:
  • 3 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided
  • 3 cups plain soy milk
  • 1 cup short-grain rice
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 10 fresh strawberries, sliced
  • Crystallized ginger, for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 267
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine water and sugars. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Turn heat to low, stir, and simmer about 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Step 2

Pudding: Place grated ginger in cheesecloth; tie with string. Combine milk, soy milk, and ginger tea bag in a large saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 15–20 minutes. Occasionally skim top. Remove ginger bag.

Step 3

Stir in rice and syrup. Cook on high until mixture boils. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until pudding thickens and rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Add heavy cream.

Step 4

Spoon pudding into each of 10 cups, topping each with a strawberry slice and the ginger, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up