Exotic Fruit Pavlova

How to Make It

Step 1 Granita: Scrape vanilla bean seeds into bowl. Add sugar; mash with fork.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, warm 1/4 cup pineapple juice and sugar mixture until sugar is melted. Cool.

Step 3 Combine mixture with remaining juices; freeze overnight in shallow pan. Remove from freezer 5–10 minutes before serving. Rake with fork to serve.

Step 4 Meringues: In a medium bowl, whip egg whites, gradually adding 6 tablespoons sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in 3 tablespoons powdered sugar with spatula.

Step 5 On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spoon meringue into 6 mounds; sprinkle with remaining powdered sugar.

Step 6 Bake at 250º until crust forms but center is soft, about 25 minutes.

Step 7 Cool, transfer to an airtight container, and place in the freezer until ready to use, up to 3 weeks.