Greek Salad With Pomegranate Cooler

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl; add olive oil, whisking until combined. Set dressing aside.

Step 2 Place the lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through chickpeas) in a large bowl; drizzle the salad with dressing and toss. Top with cheese and 4 egg wedges. Serve the salad with toasted baguette slices.