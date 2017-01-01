Greek Yogurt Parfait

Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 parfait)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This Greek yogurt parfait works beautifully as an easy breakfast, a hearty snack, or a tasty dessert. It serves four, so invite friends over to enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups plain fat-free Greek-style yogurt (such as Fage)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 28 clementine segments
  • 1/4 cup shelled, unsalted dry-roasted chopped pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 103mg
  • Calcium per serving 257mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine yogurt and vanilla in a bowl. Spoon 1/3 cup yogurt mixture into each of 4 small parfait glasses; top each with 1/2 teaspoon honey, 5 clementine sections, and 1/2 tablespoon nuts.

Step 2

Top parfaits with the remaining yogurt mixture (about 1/3 cup each); top each with 1/2 teaspoon honey, 2 clementine segments, and 1/2 tablespoon nuts. Serve immediately.

