- Calories per serving 180
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 103mg
- Calcium per serving 257mg
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
This Greek yogurt parfait works beautifully as an easy breakfast, a hearty snack, or a tasty dessert. It serves four, so invite friends over to enjoy!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine yogurt and vanilla in a bowl. Spoon 1/3 cup yogurt mixture into each of 4 small parfait glasses; top each with 1/2 teaspoon honey, 5 clementine sections, and 1/2 tablespoon nuts.
Step 2
Top parfaits with the remaining yogurt mixture (about 1/3 cup each); top each with 1/2 teaspoon honey, 2 clementine segments, and 1/2 tablespoon nuts. Serve immediately.
