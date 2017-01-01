Fennel-Pomegranate Salad With Grilled Chicken

This colorful, nutrient-packed salad  features grilled chicken breasts served wtih a mixture of fennel, fresh orange sections, pomegranate seeds and almonds.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, plus 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 cup orange sections
  • 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds (about 1 pomegranate)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted almonds, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon very thinly sliced fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 193mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine olive oil, orange juice, 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl; add fennel. Toss to combine; cover and chill 1 hour.

Step 2

In the meantime, heat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Season chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, place on grill and cook for about 4–5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 3

Add orange sections and pomegranate seeds to fennel mixture; toss gently to combine. Top with almonds and mint. Serve salad with chicken breasts.

