Rosemary Grilled Orange Roughy With Italian Mashed Potatoes

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
24 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet, about 1 cup potatoes)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Serve rosemary-brushed grilled orange roughy with a side of Italian mashed potatoes.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds cubed Yukon gold potatoes
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 3/4 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 4 (6-ounce) orange roughy fillets
  • 4 lemon wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 408
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 102mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 413mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil, and cook 20 minutes or until very tender; drain. Cool, uncovered, 5 minutes. Return potatoes to pan, adding 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; mash to desired consistency. Keep warm.

Step 2

Combine remaining salt, lemon zest, and rosemary in a small bowl; grind together with the back of a spoon until very well combined.

Step 3

Preheat grill or grill pan.

Step 4

Brush fillets with remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil; rub evenly on all sides with salt mixture.

Step 5

Grill 2 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and potatoes.

