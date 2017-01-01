- Calories per serving 408
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 102mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 413mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Rosemary Grilled Orange Roughy With Italian Mashed Potatoes
Serve rosemary-brushed grilled orange roughy with a side of Italian mashed potatoes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil, and cook 20 minutes or until very tender; drain. Cool, uncovered, 5 minutes. Return potatoes to pan, adding 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; mash to desired consistency. Keep warm.
Step 2
Combine remaining salt, lemon zest, and rosemary in a small bowl; grind together with the back of a spoon until very well combined.
Step 3
Preheat grill or grill pan.
Step 4
Brush fillets with remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil; rub evenly on all sides with salt mixture.
Step 5
Grill 2 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and potatoes.