- Calories per serving 456
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 327mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Monounsaturated fats found in chickpeas and olive oil make this dish heart-healthy. Choose whole-grain pasta for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add chickpeas and sauté 2 minutes or until they're just beginning to brown. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and sauté 30 seconds.
Step 2
Add broccoli rabe and chicken broth to pan; bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes or until broccoli rabe is crisp-tender.
Step 3
Stir in hot pasta and salt; cook 2 minutes or until heated throughout.
Step 4
Divide among 4 shallow bowls, and top each with Parmesan cheese.