Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add chickpeas and sauté 2 minutes or until they're just beginning to brown. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and sauté 30 seconds.

Step 2 Add broccoli rabe and chicken broth to pan; bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes or until broccoli rabe is crisp-tender.

Step 3 Stir in hot pasta and salt; cook 2 minutes or until heated throughout.