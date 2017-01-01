- Calories per serving 306
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 251mg
Mediterranean Breakfast Couscous
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Couscous goes from the dinner table to the breakfast bar with this easy Mediterranean recipe. Cinnamon, apricots and currants make it morning friendly.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine milk and cinnamon stick in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; heat 3 minutes or until small bubbles form around inner edge of pot (about 180°). Do not boil.
Step 2
Remove from heat; stir in couscous, apricots, currants, 4 teaspoons brown sugar, and salt. Cover the mixture, and let it stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick. Divide couscous among each of 4 bowls, and top each with 1 teaspoon melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar. Serve immediately.