Pina Colada With Toasted Coconut Rim

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Total Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

This pina colada is a tropical mixed drink that will remind you of sandy beaches and sunsets. Don't forget to toast the coconut for garnishing the rim of the glass.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons flaked sweetened coconut
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 3/4 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup light rum
  • 8 ice cubes
  • Pineapple (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 20mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 2 tablespoons flaked sweetened coconut in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking the pan often, about 4-5 minutes or until coconut lightly browns. Transfer to a bowl, and cool. Combine 1 1/2 cups cubed fresh pineapple, 1 cup pineapple juice, 3/4 cup light coconut milk (don't rinse measuring cup--see why below), 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup light rum, and 8 ice cubes in a blender. Process until thick and smooth.

Step 2

Dip a pastry brush or folded paper towel into the residual coconut milk in the measuring cup, and brush the inside and outside rims of 4 tall glasses. Dip the rim of each glass in the coconut to coat. Divide the piña colada among the 4 glasses. Garnish with pineapple, if desired.

