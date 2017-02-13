- Calories per serving 169
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 126mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Ginger-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Sandwiches
Skip the cake and pie at your next dinner party and make these must-have ice cream sandwiches. The treat will remind you of childhood, but the ingredients are all grown-up.
Free your inner child with these ice cream sandwiches. Use fat-free ice cream or frozen yogurt to cut back on fat. You'll also get a boost of calcium and vitamin D.
How to Make It
Combine 2 cups softened vanilla light ice cream (to soften ice cream, transfer it to the refrigerator for about 30 minutes), 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped, and 1 ounce chopped (into 1/4-inch pieces) crystallized ginger in a bowl. Stir together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Arrange 6 chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers) or chocolate graham crackers (you'll need 12 total) on a baking sheet, and top each with about 1/4 cup of the ice cream mixture. Top ice cream with another wafer, lightly pressing to form a sandwich. Cover ice cream sandwiches with plastic wrap, and place in the freezer. Freeze sandwiches at least 2 hours before serving.