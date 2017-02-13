Ginger-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Sandwiches

Total Time
2 hours, 45 minutes
Yield
Makes 6 sandwiches (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Skip the cake and pie at your next dinner party and make these must-have ice cream sandwiches. The treat will remind you of childhood, but the ingredients are all grown-up.

Free your inner child with these ice cream sandwiches. Use fat-free ice cream or frozen yogurt to cut back on fat. You'll also get a boost of calcium and vitamin D.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups softened vanilla light ice cream
  • 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1 ounce chopped (into 1/4-inch pieces) crystallized ginger
  • 12 chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers) or chocolate graham crackers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 126mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Combine 2 cups softened vanilla light ice cream (to soften ice cream, transfer it to the refrigerator for about 30 minutes), 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped, and 1 ounce chopped (into 1/4-inch pieces) crystallized ginger in a bowl. Stir together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Arrange 6 chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers) or chocolate graham crackers (you'll need 12 total) on a baking sheet, and top each with about 1/4 cup of the ice cream mixture. Top ice cream with another wafer, lightly pressing to form a sandwich. Cover ice cream sandwiches with plastic wrap, and place in the freezer. Freeze sandwiches at least 2 hours before serving.

