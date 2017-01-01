- Calories per serving 87
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 0.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Black and White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kahlúa makes a subtle, yet delicious appearance in this chocolate chip cookie recipe. No liqueur? Simply substitute strong freshly brewed coffee.
Your guests will love these cocktail-inspired cookies spiked with Kahlúa and loaded with semisweet and white chocolate morsels. Finely chopped pecans add a tasty crunch and heart-healthy fats, while egg substitute and a minimum amount of butter keep these cookies low in saturated fat and cholesterol.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir with a whisk.
Combine sugars, butter, and shortening in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Combine 1/4 cup water, egg substitute, Kahlúa, and vanilla in a small bowl. Add Kahlúa mixture to sugar mixture; beat 2 minutes or until well blended. Gradually add flour mixture; beat at low speed just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and pecans. Drop by level tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, at 350° for 14 minutes or just until set and beginning to brown around edges and on bottoms. Remove from oven; cool on pan 1 minute. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire racks.
Note: You can freeze completely cooled cookies for up to a month in a zip-top plastic bag.