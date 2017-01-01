Lightened Waldorf Salad

Coat raisins, chopped celery, chopped apples, and chopped toasted walnuts with a mixture of fat-free mayonnaise and fat-free apple yogurt for a lightened version of traditional Waldorf salad.

