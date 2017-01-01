- Calories per serving 93
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 3.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Lightened Waldorf Salad
Coat raisins, chopped celery, chopped apples, and chopped toasted walnuts with a mixture of fat-free mayonnaise and fat-free apple yogurt for a lightened version of traditional Waldorf salad.
This "light" version of the waldorf salad cuts out back on fat with fat-free mayonnaise and fat-free yogurt. The yogurt gives the dish a little bit of flavor in addition to the apples and celery.
How to Make It
Combine raisins and apple juice in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds. Let stand 2 minutes; drain. Combine raisins, celery, apple, and walnuts in a medium bowl. Stir in mayonnaise and yogurt.