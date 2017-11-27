- Calories per serving 353
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 14.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Protein per serving 37.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 4.3mg
- Sodium per serving 281mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Bourbon-Glazed Salmon
From vodka sauce over penne pasta to a red wine-based drizzle over filet mignon, booze is a proven tastemaker when it comes to delicious sauces and toppings for your favorite foods. The recipe for this bourbon-glazed salmon is equally as tasty.
RELATED: Skillet Salmon & Parmesan Potatoes
The bourbon glaze you’ll use to coat your salmon fillets contains brown sugar, low-sodium soy sauce, fresh lime juice, minced garlic, black pepper, and fresh grated ginger. The bourbon amplifies the sweetness of the brown sugar and savory notes of the soy sauce, so you’ll have a fish dish bursting with flavor.
To make bourbon-glazed salmon, combine the sauce ingredients in a large Ziploc bag and shake to evenly mix. Add uncooked salmon fillets to the bag and place in the fridge for one and a half hours to let the fish marinate.
Once marinated, place the fillets in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook each fillet for about 4 minutes on each side, or until they’re cooked through. Top with a drizzle of leftover bourbon sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds for a fresh take on teriyaki. To add more nutrients to this dish, pair it with sauteed or roasted veggies.
How to Make It
Combine first 7 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add fish to bag; seal. Marinate in refrigerator 1 1/2 hours, turning occasionally.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add fish and marinade to pan; cook fish 4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Place 1 fillet on each of 4 plates; drizzle each serving with about 2 teaspoons sauce. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon green onions and 3/4 teaspoon sesame seeds.