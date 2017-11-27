From vodka sauce over penne pasta to a red wine-based drizzle over filet mignon, booze is a proven tastemaker when it comes to delicious sauces and toppings for your favorite foods. The recipe for this bourbon-glazed salmon is equally as tasty.

The bourbon glaze you’ll use to coat your salmon fillets contains brown sugar, low-sodium soy sauce, fresh lime juice, minced garlic, black pepper, and fresh grated ginger. The bourbon amplifies the sweetness of the brown sugar and savory notes of the soy sauce, so you’ll have a fish dish bursting with flavor.

To make bourbon-glazed salmon, combine the sauce ingredients in a large Ziploc bag and shake to evenly mix. Add uncooked salmon fillets to the bag and place in the fridge for one and a half hours to let the fish marinate.

Once marinated, place the fillets in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook each fillet for about 4 minutes on each side, or until they’re cooked through. Top with a drizzle of leftover bourbon sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds for a fresh take on teriyaki. To add more nutrients to this dish, pair it with sauteed or roasted veggies.