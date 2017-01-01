- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 46mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Peaches With Berry Sauce
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Fresh fruit, picked at the peak of the season, is the best dessert. Make these peaches even sweeter with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of berry sauce.
Liven up your vanilla ice cream with an antioxidant-rich berry sauce. Instead of hot fudge or whipped cream, this berry sauce is healthy and sweet without all the calories.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the berries, honey, lemon juice, and Grand Marnier (if using) in a blender. Puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into bowl; discard seeds and set aside.
Step 2
Place 4 peach slices in each of 4 dessert bowls, and add 1/2 cup ice cream to each; drizzle with berry sauce.