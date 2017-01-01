Grilled Chicken With Sweet-and-Sour Cucumber-Radish Salad

Combine the cucumber, radish, and red onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through salt) in small bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over vegetables, and toss gently. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 3

Sprinkle salt and pepper on chicken, and pat into flesh. Grill chicken, covered, over medium-high heat for 4 minutes on each side or until internal temperature is at least 165°. Serve chicken with a side of the cucumber salad.