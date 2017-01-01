Grilled Chicken With Sweet-and-Sour Cucumber-Radish Salad

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast, 3/4 cup salad)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

This radish side salad is a must-make for your next grilling night in. Slicing the veggies thinly helps the flavor of the dressing to soak into every bite.

Ingredients

  • Salad:
  • 1 large cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
  • 6 radishes, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Chicken:
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 287mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the cucumber, radish, and red onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through salt) in small bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over vegetables, and toss gently. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2

Prepare grill. Lightly spray the grill rack with cooking spray.

Step 3

Sprinkle salt and pepper on chicken, and pat into flesh. Grill chicken, covered, over medium-high heat for 4 minutes on each side or until internal temperature is at least 165°. Serve chicken with a side of the cucumber salad.

