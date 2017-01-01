- Calories per serving 59
- Fat per serving 2.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 217mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Spicy-Sweet Slaw
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Colorful, flavorful and healthy, this Spicy-Sweet Slaw recipe is a great side dish for summer barbeques or alongside weeknight meals.
This low-calorie, low-fat slaw is a crisp summer dish without the fat from traditional cole slaw. Use olive oil instead of canola oil for health monounsaturated fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, toss the cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw, red bell pepper, scallions, and grape tomatoes together. Set aside.
Step 2
Combine the horseradish and next four ingredients (through salt) in a small jar and shake until blended. Remove the lid and add the canola oil. Shake again. Or whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl.
Step 3
Pour dressing over the salad and toss to coat vegetables. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve.