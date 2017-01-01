Easy Gazpacho

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This easy version of the classic chilled Spanish soup takes only 20 minutes to make and is great for a first course or a light lunch.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces (2 cups) day-old whole-grain bread
  • 1 pound ripe yellow or orange tomatoes
  • 1 yellow or orange bell pepper
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1/4 of a red onion
  • 1 tablespoon white or regular balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup low-sodium tomato juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 395mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cube 2 ounces (2 cups) day-old whole-grain bread, and set aside (the more dried out it is, the better). Chop and seed 1 pound ripe yellow or orange tomatoes and 1 yellow or orange bell pepper. Peel, seed, and dice 1 cucumber. Dice 1/4 of a red onion.

Step 2

Combine tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon white or regular balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and stir.

Step 3

Place 3/4 of the gazpacho mixture into a blender. Add the bread and 1 cup low-sodium tomato juice. Blend until soupy but not entirely smooth. Pour blended mixture back into the bowl with the remaining unblended vegetables.

Step 4

Chill at least 1 hour. Garnish gazpacho with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up