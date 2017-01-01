Fish Shack Sandwiches

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Toni Lydecker
March 2016

These healthy fish sandwiches feature grilled haddock served on Kaiser rolls topped with a creamy dill  dressing.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless haddock (about 3/4-inch thick), cut into 4 (6-inch) fillets
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 (2-ounce) Kaiser rolls, warmed
  • 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 428
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 1100mg
  • Calcium per serving 140mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mustard, mayonnaise, and dill; set aside.

Step 2

Prepare grill. To prevent the fish from sticking, rub a paper towel moistened with vegetable oil over the grill rack.

Step 3

Blot the fillets on both sides with paper towels. Season with kosher salt and pepper, and brush with olive oil. Arrange fillets on the grill rack, about 6 inches from the heat source; grill 4 minutes over medium-high heat. With a metal spatula, turn the fish; grill 4 more minutes or until it flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 4

Spread the insides of the rolls with the dill mixture. Place a fillet inside each one; sprinkle the shredded lettuce on top, and serve.

