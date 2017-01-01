- Calories per serving 202
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 661mg
- Calcium per serving 87mg
Confetti Crab Cakes
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Crab meat is a great source of protein and vitamin B12. It's also low in saturated fat. Choose fat-free mayonnaise to cut back on fat but not on flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine crabmeat, breadcrumbs, scallions, bell pepper, Old Bay seasoning, and ground red pepper (if using) in a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise and lemon juice; mix with a fork. Form mixture into 8 patties about 3 inches in diameter.
Step 2
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Fry crab cakes until browned on the bottom (about 4 minutes); turn and cook 4 more minutes, or until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the crab cake reads 155°. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.