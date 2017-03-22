- Calories per serving 276
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 511mg
- Calcium per serving 179mg
Corn Chowder With Crab and Cilantro
Turn a bowl of corn chowder into dinner with the addition of fresh lump crabmeat and bacon.
How to Make It
Cook the bacon over medium heat in a large soup pot. Remove bacon from the pot and place it on a paper towel to drain.
Add the onion, celery, and fresh thyme to the soup pot; cook 3–4 minutes until softened.
Whisk the milk and flour together; add to the pot. Add the chicken broth and potatoes, and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through and the soup is thickened, about 15 minutes.
Chop the bacon.
Add the corn and cook 5 minutes. Stir in the crab, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and bacon; cook 2 minutes until heated through. Serve with crackers or flatbread, if desired.