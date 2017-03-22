Corn Chowder With Crab and Cilantro

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1 3/4 cups)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Turn a bowl of corn chowder into dinner with the addition of fresh lump crabmeat and bacon.

Ingredients

  • 4 bacon slices (uncooked)
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 1/2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 pound red potatoes, diced (about 1/4-inch)
  • 1 1/2 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 pound lump crabmeat, shell pieces removed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 511mg
  • Calcium per serving 179mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the bacon over medium heat in a large soup pot. Remove bacon from the pot and place it on a paper towel to drain.

Step 2

Add the onion, celery, and fresh thyme to the soup pot; cook 3–4 minutes until softened.

Step 3

Whisk the milk and flour together; add to the pot. Add the chicken broth and potatoes, and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through and the soup is thickened, about 15 minutes.

Step 4

Chop the bacon.

Step 5

Add the corn and cook 5 minutes. Stir in the crab, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and bacon; cook 2 minutes until heated through. Serve with crackers or flatbread, if desired.

