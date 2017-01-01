Zucchini and Rosemary Frittata with Parmesan

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 slice frittata)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 cups zucchini, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh roasemar
  • 2 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to broil.

Step 2

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; add garlic, cook for 1 minute. Do not allow garlic to brown, or it will turn bitter. Add zucchini; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring continuously. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, and rosemary, and season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the zucchini and cook, just until the eggs begin to set, about 3 minutes.

Step 4

Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top. Place pan under the broiler for 3 minutes or until the fritatta rises slightly and becomes light and settled. The eggs should not be runny. Transfer to a serving plate, cut into pie-shaped wedges, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up