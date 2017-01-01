Field Greens With Gorgonzola and Grapes

Combine 5 cups gourmet salad greens with 2 cups halved seedless red and green grapes, 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme. Whisk 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 teaspoons honey, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil for the dressing. Gently toss greens with dressing and divide among 4 plates. Crumble 2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese on top. Add 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss well.