Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Fresh Basil Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 Step 1: Sauté vegetables. Preheat the oven to broil. Use a well-seasoned, 10-inch iron skillet or a nonstick skillet with a heatproof handle. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat, and add 1 cup minced onion. Cook until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2 Step 2: Add the egg mixture to pan. Whisk together 4 large eggs and 2 egg whites, and season with 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the onions, patting down any lumps with a wooden spoon. Scatter 3 ounces sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil evenly over the pan surface.

Step 3 Step 3: Add cheese and put in broiler. Distribute 1/4 cup (2 ounces) goat cheese over the top of the frittata, then place the skillet under the broiler for 2 minutes, until the frittata rises slightly and becomes light and settled. Remove from broiler and top with 1/4 cup basil chiffonade. (Stack basil, then roll the stack, and slice it into feathery, 1/4-inch pieces.)