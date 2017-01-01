- Calories per serving 251
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 313mg
- Calcium per serving 118mg
Creamy Chocolate Pudding
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep time: 15 minutes. This deceptively decadent cross between a mousse and a pudding is slimmed down with low-fat dairy ingredients. It will keep if covered in the refrigerator up to 5 days.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine chocolate and milk in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Cool slightly.
Step 2
Combine cottage cheese and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla) in food processor and process 2–3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides once or twice, until very smooth. Add chocolate mixture; process until smooth and blended.
Step 3
Spoon pudding into individual serving dishes. Top with chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve with a wafer.