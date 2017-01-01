Personal Chicken Pizzas

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 pizza)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

Making personal size pizzas is such a fun activity for families to do together at mealtime. Top with chicken and lots of veggies to make them even healthier.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6- to 8-inch) pitas or Mediterranean-style flatbreads
  • 3/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 4 teaspoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • Assorted vegetables for making faces (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 602mg
  • Calcium per serving 276mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place the pitas on a baking sheet. Spread 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce over each pita, and let your kids do the rest: Sprinkle each pita with 3 tablespoons shredded mozzarella, 1/4 cup chicken, 1 teaspoon grated fresh Parmesan cheese, and the remaining tablespoon of mozzarella cheese; then top with veggies (optional).

Step 2

Bake 10–12 minutes, or until the pizza is heated through, cheese is melted, and bread is crisp on bottom.

