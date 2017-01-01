Frosted Carrot Cake Squares

Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 squares (serving size: 1 square)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Transform your favorite layer cake into an easy carrot cake bar recipe. Don't skimp on the cream cheese frosting.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh or canned, drained pineapple
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 4 ounces Neufchatel cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 187
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 161mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2

Coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4

Beat together sugar, yogurt, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Stir in the carrot and pineapple. Mix with dry ingredients. Fold in pecans.

Step 5

Spoon batter into pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.

Step 6

Beat cream cheese in a medium bowl. Add lemon juice. Beat in powdered sugar. Spread frosting over cake. Cut into 12 squares.

