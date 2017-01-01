- Calories per serving 163
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 71mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Caramel-Chocolate Sundaes
Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Prep: 5 minutes.
How to Make It
Spoon 1/2 cup ice cream into each of 4 glasses. Drizzle each with 1 teaspoon chocolate syrup, 1 teaspoon caramel topping, and 1 teaspoon peanuts. Top with 1 teaspoon whipped topping and the chocolate curls, if desired.