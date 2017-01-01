Caramel-Chocolate Sundaes

Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sundae)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vanilla low-fat ice cream, divided (such as Edy's Slow Churned)
  • 4 teaspoons chocolate syrup, divided
  • 4 teaspoons fat-free caramel topping, divided
  • 4 teaspoons finely chopped unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts, divided
  • 4 teaspoons reduced-calorie whipped topping, divided (optional)
  • Chocolate shavings for garnish, divided (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 163
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 71mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Spoon 1/2 cup ice cream into each of 4 glasses. Drizzle each with 1 teaspoon chocolate syrup, 1 teaspoon caramel topping, and 1 teaspoon peanuts. Top with 1 teaspoon whipped topping and the chocolate curls, if desired.

