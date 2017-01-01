Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits

These fruity and smooth Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits taste as good as they look. Top each dessert with sliced almonds for the ultimate sweet treat. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) block Neufchatel cheese, softened
  • 1 (8-ounce) block fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free half-and-half
  • 1 cup plus 4 teaspoons coarsely crushed graham crackers, divided
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries, divided
  • 4 teaspoons sliced toasted almonds, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 422
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 674mg
  • Calcium per serving 173mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 7 ingredients (through half-and-half) in a large bowl; mix well.

Step 2

Spoon 1/4 cup cheese mixture into 4 parfait glasses; top each with 2 tablespoons crushed graham crackers (there will be some left over). Place 2 tablespoons sliced berries over crackers in each glass. Spoon 1/2 cup cheese mixture into each glass.

Step 3

Sprinkle each parfait with another 1 teaspoon crushed crackers, and 1 tablespoon berries. Top each with 1 teaspoon almonds. Chill 2 hours before serving.

