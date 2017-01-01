Sesame Chicken With Asian Slaw

Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 pound chicken, 3/4 cup noodles, and 1 1/4 cups slaw)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Our pan-fried chicken dinner slashes 824 calories and 72 grams of fat, compared with a traditional meal of deep-fried chicken, biscuits, and coleslaw.

Ingredients

  • Slaw:
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili oil
  • 6 cups packaged coleslaw
  • 1 cup orange slices
  • Chicken:
  • 8 ounces soba noodles
  • 3/4 cup panko (Japanese) breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound chicken breast tenders
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 515
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 915mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make slaw, combine rice vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, and chili oil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Toss with coleslaw and orange slices; let the mixture sit 10–15 minutes before serving.

Step 2

Cook the soba noodles according to the package directions. Drain the noodles, and rinse them under cold water.

Step 3

Combine the panko, sesame seeds, and salt on a plate.

Step 4

Dip the chicken breast tenders into the egg white. Then dredge the chicken breast tenders in the panko–sesame seed mixture.

Step 5

Heat 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breast tenders and cook 4–5 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Wipe out pan.

Step 6

Add the remaining sesame oil to the pan. Stir in the garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 30–45 seconds until soft. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the sauce and toss the remaining with the soba noodles and scallions.

Step 7

Place chicken on top of the soba noodles and drizzle with reserved 2 tablespoons of sauce. Serve the Asian slaw alongside.

