- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 768mg
- Calcium per serving 91mg
Thai Beef Salad
Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and half the chopped fresh mint in a small bowl. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the dressing onto the flank steak; turn the steak over to coat both sides.
Step 2
Broil steak 7 minutes per side, depending on thickness, until it achieves desired doneness. Let the steak stand 5 minutes; cut on a diagonal into very thin slices.
Step 3
While steak cooks, toss remaining dressing with the carrot, onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeño, and remaining mint. Add the sliced steak and peanuts. Place 1 cup of the watercress on each of 4 plates. Top each plate with 1/4 steak mixture.