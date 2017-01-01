Thai Beef Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and half the chopped fresh mint in a small bowl. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the dressing onto the flank steak; turn the steak over to coat both sides.

Step 2 Broil steak 7 minutes per side, depending on thickness, until it achieves desired doneness. Let the steak stand 5 minutes; cut on a diagonal into very thin slices.