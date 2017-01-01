Thai Beef Salad

Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of the salad)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint, divided
  • 1 pound flank steak, trimmed
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 small cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1/2 minced jalapeño pepper
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts
  • 4 cups trimmed watercress or arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 43mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 768mg
  • Calcium per serving 91mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and half the chopped fresh mint in a small bowl. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the dressing onto the flank steak; turn the steak over to coat both sides.

Step 2

Broil steak 7 minutes per side, depending on thickness, until it achieves desired doneness. Let the steak stand 5 minutes; cut on a diagonal into very thin slices.

Step 3

While steak cooks, toss remaining dressing with the carrot, onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, jalapeño, and remaining mint. Add the sliced steak and peanuts. Place 1 cup of the watercress on each of 4 plates. Top each plate with 1/4 steak mixture.

