- Calories per serving 28
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 10%
- Fat per serving 0.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.1mg
- Sodium per serving 64mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Easy Refrigerator Pickles
Randy Mayor
Refrigerator pickles are easy to make, and there's no need for kettle steamers, special jars, and vacuum-tight lids. Plus, unlike store-bought pickles, these scrumptious homemade pickles are low in sodium.
Serve these on sandwiches or as a snack.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place 3 cups cucumber in a medium glass bowl; top with 1 cup onion. Repeat procedure with the remaining 3 cups cucumber and remaining 1 cup onion.
Step 2
Combine vinegar and remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; stir well. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute. Pour over cucumber mixture; let cool. Cover and chill at least 4 days.
Step 3
Note: Pickles may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month.