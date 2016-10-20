Minted Sake and Pineapple Cooler

This cocktail is a nice way to introduce sake to novices and a new way for seasoned sake lovers to enjoy the rice wine. Let the finished drink stand for a minute before serving, and it will separate into a beautiful deep green drink topped with sea-green froth. Pouring the pineapple juice into a zip-top bag helps it freeze quickly because it's in a thin layer.

Try this recipe for a non-traditional alcoholic mixed drink. It's low in fat and in carbohydrates. Adding pineapple slices is a sneaky way to get a serving of fruit.