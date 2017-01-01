- Calories per serving 29
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 6%
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Sake Giardiniera
Sake is sometimes used as a pickling agent in Japanese cooking. It serves the same purpose and adds a mellow fermented flavor.
Believe it or not, the colors of fruits and vegetables actually mean something. This dish has a variety of colors; greens are a great source of vitamin C, and broccoli is also a great source of vitamin K; yellows and oranges provide vitamin A, and cauliflower is a good source of vitamin C.
How to Make It
Combine first 6 ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 2 minutes. Stir in sake.
Place cauliflower and remaining ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add sake mixture to bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 8 hours or overnight, turning bag occasionally. Remove vegetables from bag; discard marinade.