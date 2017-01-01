Miso-Marinated Skirt Steak

Skirt steak is a flavorful cut but tends to be tough. In this miso-marinated steak recipe, sake acts as a tenderizer. To easily trim the fat, roll up steak jelly-roll fashion. Use a sharp knife to slice away the fat as you unroll the steak.

Serve this Asian-style steak with a side of soy protein-packed edamame and fiber-rich whole grain rice. Protein and fiber will keep you feeling full.