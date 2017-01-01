- Calories per serving 330
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 123mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 227mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
John's First-Date Salmon Fillets
The dried-thyme crust on this salmon is one of my favorite contrasts for pinot noir because the herb's flavor really brings out the wine's rich cherry-raspberry fruit. Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.
How to Make It
Cut the salmon fillet into 6 equal portions, and lightly spray both sides of each piece with cooking spray. Sprinkle with dried thyme, salt, and black pepper.
In a large skillet, heat butter on medium-high until foamy. Carefully place the fillets in the skillet. Cook the salmon; don't move fillets until the edges begin to crisp, about 2 minutes. Decrease heat to medium, and cook until fish is golden brown, about 1 minute more. Turn fillets and continue cooking until medium-rare and skin is crisped, about 3 minutes, depending on their thickness. Remove fillets to serving plates and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.